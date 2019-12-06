PLATTE CITY, MO (KCTV) -- School administrators are investigating after a noose was found hanging in a restroom at a high school in Platte City, and it’s not the first racist incident the district has dealt with lately.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Abigael Jaymes spoke to school leaders and police who told two different stories.
In an email sent to parents yesterday, school officials wrote, “At about 11 a.m. today, a PCHS staff member reported a noose made from a shoestring was found hanging in the boys restroom at the north end of the high school.”
We found out from police that the school didn’t call them or file a report until around 24 hours later, which was after we started asking the school questions.
The letter to parents stated that the administration immediately began their own investigation, reviewing video surveillance and speaking with students.
Several residents and parents commented about the incident on Facebook, saying how things like this are “beyond disturbin,” and that “an email should have been sent to parents sooner.” Another comment stated that the school district “should be contacting the police department” and that “this is a hate crime.”
This isn’t the first time a noose was found in the high school. Just last year, nooses were found in a locker room.
Nearly a month ago, KCTV5 reported on an incident at Platte County Middle School when a Google Docs document containing racist and hateful speech was shared throughout the district. The content of that message was so disgraceful that KCTV5 chose not to share any of it.
Nina Matthews, a parent, made the following comment after that incident occurred: “You start with denouncing that racial attacks, hate crimes, racial crimes are not welcome in your school district.”
According to officials with the school district, students will be held accountable and they have a zero-tolerance stance on acts of racism and hate. The superintendent also stated the school district needs to do better in their efforts to cultivate a climate that is inclusive.
Many parents are rallying together and asking that the school district does more to discourage racism and hate speech.
We asked Platte City Police Chief Joe Wellington what the protocol would be in a situation like this. He said, “The police department should have been contacted right away.” As for whether or not the situation is considered negligence, the police chief would not answer that question.
