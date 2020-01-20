KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a double shooting Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to East 80th Street and James A Reed Road just after 3 for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived on the scene, they located a female that had been shot and a male that had been shot and killed. The woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Police said the suspect was wearing a ski mask and was possibly driving a black Chevy Tahoe.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
