Police: Shooting at Shawnee vape store was accidental

SHAWNEE, KS (AP) — Authorities have determined that a shooting at a Shawnee store that sells e-cigarettes was accidental.
Police said in a news release that officers responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Monday. The release says officers determined there was an accidental discharge of a firearm and that the victim was struck by the stray round.
Police say there wasn't an altercation before the gun went off. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury. The victim's name and age weren't immediately release.
The release also didn't indicate whether the shooting happened in or near the store.
