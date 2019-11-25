OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- An Olathe teenager with a handgun was shot by police early Monday morning and is now in the hospital.
Officers were called at 12:04 a.m. to South Cardinal Drive near Cedar Street in reference to a previous home burglary in which handguns were taken. While checking the area, police found two teenagers armed with handguns, according to a statement from the Olathe Police Department.
Contact between the police and the two teens escalated and police shot one of them resulting in altercation. The person who was shot was a 16-year-old male, according to police. He was transported to a local hospital. Police later said his condition is fair, and he is stable.
“You didn’t hear any noise beforehand, but then the lights came on and then all of a sudden you heard this bam, bam, bam and I knew it was a gun, so I just dropped to the ground I heard my son running up the stairs and I yelled at him, ‘Get on the floor, get on the floor’,” Karen Rhoads who lives in the neighborhood said.
The other teen in the altercation was taken into custody without injury.
The shooting is being investigated by the Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team.
A neighbor told KCTV5 News as surprised as he was to hear of crime on his street, he's even more surprised to hear how young the suspects are.
"Sometimes they're just going to cross that line. Many, many good people have done a better job at parenting than I have, and still have children that really, really struggle," said neighbor Steve Mitchell. "And that's so heartbreaking."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.