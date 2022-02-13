LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning in Leavenworth.
According to Chief Kitchens with Leavenworth PD, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday.
Officers were looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing that happened in a different jurisdiction. They made contact near 5th and Seneca. The suspect, a 31-year-old white male, was armed with a handgun and engaged in a standoff with police.
Officers then shot the man and he was wounded. He was transported to the hospital where he's listed in critical but stable condition.
Leavenworth PD has asked KBI to investigate the shooting.
