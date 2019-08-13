KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Police say officers shot and killed a man who was armed with an assault rifle near the Legends Outlets.
Through digging, KCTV5 News has learned the suspect has been identified as Charles Pearson.
Officer Jonathan Westbook said officers were called about 10 a.m. Tuesday to the Country Inn and Suites at 1805 N 110th St. near the Legends Outlet shopping district after a manager reported a heavily armed man came into the business and said he had killed his wife.
Jacob Honeycutt, the general manager of the Country Inn and Suites, told KCTV5 News that Pearson walked into the front desk and told hotel staff, “I just murdered my wife. I’m armed and dangerous. I’m headed to the Legends. You better call police.” Hotel staff called police.
Pearson then left the hotel.
Police tell KCTV5 News and confirmed by KCTV5 sources, the dead suspect is related to a missing persons case out of Overland Park.
KCTV5 showed a photo of Pearson to hotel employees where the shooting scare started and where he told workers he has just killed his wife. Workers confirmed the photo matched the man who came to the hotel.
At this point, police tell KCTV5 that Silvia Pearson left her home Monday and hasn’t returned. There is currently no confirmation from authorities that Silvia Pearson has come to harm.
Westbrook said the man was armed with an assault rifle when officers found him. He says the man fired at police, they shot and killed him.
Westbrook says police are working to determine whether the man had killed his wife.
No police officers were injured. Police say the suspect didn't make it into the Legends businesses.
Village West and State Avenue will be shutdown for several hours to investigate, police say.
The Legends Outlets Kansas City issued the following statement:
Following up to today’s news about the armed suspect in the Village West area. First, Legends Outlets thanks the KCKPD in its swift response and attention to the incident that resulted in disabling the suspect at Village West Parkway and State Avenue. After learning about the armed suspect in the Village West area, Legends Outlets took the proper measures to put the safety of our shoppers and employees first by securing the property with our onsite security team and staying in constant contact with the KCKPD. At no point was the suspect at Legends Outlets. The incident was contained to the Village West area, roughly a half mile from Legends Outlets at Village West Parkway and State Avenue, currently closed as part of an ongoing investigation. Legends Outlets is open with access from the Parallel Parkway entrances. Once again, the suspect and activity were not at Legends Outlets. The incident happened in the Village West area near State Avenue and Village West Parkway, near other businesses and attractions that we offer our support to during this stressful time. Thank you to the KCKPD for the rapid response in resolving this and our own security team for securing the property.
Cerner issued the following statement:
Earlier today, local law enforcement alerted Cerner to an incident near our Continuous campus in Kansas City, KS. We took immediate steps to protect associates through a temporary lockdown, preventing anyone from entering or departing the buildings. We commend the authorities for their swift response in diffusing the situation.
The scene is still active, Kansas City, Kansas City, Police Department says.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
