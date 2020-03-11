PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- Police say they have served a search warrants in the case of a Prairie Village woman gone without a trace.
Authorities arrived about 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 7600 block of Tomahawk Road in Prairie Village where Angela Green has lived at with her husband for nearly 20 years.
Green, 51, was reported missing on Feb. 18, 2020. She was last seen on June 19, 2019.
On Wednesday, police had crime scene tape lined around the entire home and streets blocked off. Investigators were seen carrying rakes, gloves, buckets and evidence bags to the backyard. It hasn’t been said what they’re doing in there, but the tent itself suggests they’re preserving that area.
The Prairie Village police also served a search warrant at Marionix Marble and Granite in Olathe.
Neighbors say when they noticed Green wasn’t around, they just assumed maybe she went to China where her family is and didn’t think anything of it. One neighbor told KCTV5 News that she was shocked when he learned about the missing persons case.
Green is said to be 5'9" tall, weighs 116 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474 8477.
