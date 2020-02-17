Motorcycle crash in KCMO_frame_6173.png

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police were investigating a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Lee's Summit Road and Woods Chapel Road just before 5 for the crash.

Police said a black Mitsubishi sedan pulled out on to the roadway from a private lot and was struck by a southbound black Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider was transported to an area hospital and most recently reported to be in serious condition.

The driver and lone occupant of the Mitsubishi was not injured and was released from the scene.

