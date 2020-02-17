KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police were investigating a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to Lee's Summit Road and Woods Chapel Road just before 5 for the crash.
Police said a black Mitsubishi sedan pulled out on to the roadway from a private lot and was struck by a southbound black Suzuki motorcycle.
The motorcycle rider was transported to an area hospital and most recently reported to be in serious condition.
The driver and lone occupant of the Mitsubishi was not injured and was released from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.