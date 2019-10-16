KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man that robbed three convenience stores in the Northland.
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department posted a tweet Tuesday afternoon stating that a man robbed the stores on Monday morning from 5:30-7:20.
One store was located in the 1200 block of northwest Barry Road, another in the 4400 block of northwest Barry Road and the last one is in the 10500 block of north Oak.
The man has been described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He is suspected of robbing a fourth store as well.
If you recognize this man, you’re asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474- TIPS. There is a cash reward.
