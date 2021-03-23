Police seek leads in murder of Kansas City teenagers

The Kansas City Police Department shared pictures of the teenagers, Dominik Simmons and Dominique Nelson.

 KCPD

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are appealing for help in solving the murder of two 15-year-olds over the weekend.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at 73rd Street and Norton Avenue on Saturday. They found Nelson's body. Family members returned to the area the next day, and with the help of an officer found Simmon's body.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can remain anonymous, and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

