Police seek leads in murder of Kansas City teenagers

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are appealing for help in solving the murder of two 15-year-olds over the weekend.

The Kansas City Police Department shared pictures of the teenagers, Dominik Simmons and Dominique Nelson.

We're seeking information in the murder of these teens on Sat., March 20, in the 7300 block of Norton. You can call Detective Taylor directly at 889-6067 or remain anonymous and contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Up to a $25,000 reward is available. pic.twitter.com/mBtDMRfUOn — kcpolice (@kcpolice) March 23, 2021

Police responded to a report of shots fired at 73rd Street and Norton Avenue on Saturday. They found Nelson's body. Family members returned to the area the next day, and with the help of an officer found Simmon's body.

2 teenagers dead following shooting at 73rd, Norton Police say two teenagers, one a male and one a female, were killed on Saturday in the area of E. 73rd Street and Norton in Kansas City.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can remain anonymous, and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.