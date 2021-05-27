JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are seeking help locating a 32-year-old woman who has has been missing since last October.
Kensie Aubry has not had contact with her family members since Oct. 7, 2020.
The police agencies of Independence and Grandview are investigating whether she may have been a victim of foul play.
Aubry is originally from Pearland, Texas. She is about 5'3" tall and weighs about 140-160 pounds.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Christopher Burris of the Independence Police Department at 816-325-6920.
