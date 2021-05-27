Kensie Aubry

Kensie Aubry has not had contact with her family members since Oct. 7, 2020.

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are seeking help locating a 32-year-old woman who has has been missing since last October.

The police agencies of Independence and Grandview are investigating whether she may have been a victim of foul play.

Aubry is originally from Pearland, Texas. She is about 5'3" tall and weighs about 140-160 pounds. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Christopher Burris of the Independence Police Department at 816-325-6920.

