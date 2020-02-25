PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities are seeking help locating an endangered Prairie Village woman who has been missing since last year.
Angela Green, 51, was reported missing on Feb. 18, 2020. She was last seen on June 19, 2019, in the 7600 block of Tomahawk.
Green is 5'9" tall, weighs 116 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
The incident is currently being investigated by the Prairie Village Police Department.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474 8477.
