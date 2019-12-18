KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are seeking help locating a missing Kansas City woman.
Renita Thompson, 28, was last seen Dec. 14 near 93rd Street and Cleveland Avenue in a black Honda Accord.
She is said to be 5'7" tall and weighs about 180 pounds.
Call the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136 if you know where she is.
