INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police are seeking help locating a missing 57-year-old Independence woman.
Sherry A. Bishop was last seen in the 1400 block of W. Linden Avenue near 23rd Street and Crysler Avenue at 2 p.m. Wednesday but did not show up to where her family believed she was supposed to go.
She drives silver 2012 Kia Sorento with Missouri license plates TH6C7D.
Bishop is 5'4" tall and weighs 130 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.
If you know where she is, please call the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.
