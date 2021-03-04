Sherry A. Bishop

Sherry A. Bishop was last seen in the 1400 block of W. Linden Avenue near 23rd Street and Crysler Avenue at 2 p.m. Wednesday but did not show up to where her family believed she was supposed to go.

 Submitted

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police are seeking help locating a missing 57-year-old Independence woman.

Sherry A. Bishop was last seen in the 1400 block of W. Linden Avenue near 23rd Street and Crysler Avenue at 2 p.m. Wednesday but did not show up to where her family believed she was supposed to go.

She drives silver 2012 Kia Sorento with Missouri license plates TH6C7D.

Bishop is 5'4" tall and weighs 130 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you know where she is, please call the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.