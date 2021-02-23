Nathaniel Griffin

Nathaniel Griffin, 66, was last seen on Feb. 19 near East 39th Street and Forest Avenue.

 KCPD

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police need your help finding a missing Kansas City man.

He's about 5' 11" tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He usually wears a tan or blue baseball cap.

If you see him please call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

On Tuesday afternoon, this case was sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol so it could be upgraded to a Silver Alert.

