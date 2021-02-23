KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police need your help finding a missing Kansas City man.
Nathaniel Griffin, 66, was last seen on Feb. 19 near East 39th Street and Forest Avenue.
He's about 5' 11" tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He usually wears a tan or blue baseball cap.
If you see him please call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
On Tuesday afternoon, this case was sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol so it could be upgraded to a Silver Alert.
MISSING: 66-y.o. Nathaniel Griffin. Last seen Feb. 19 in 3900 block of Forest Ave., near Forest Avenue Church. He’s 5’11, 160 lbs. & needs meds. He usually wears a tan or blue baseball cap. Call 911 or Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136 if you know where he is. pic.twitter.com/eLbINDrYzv— kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 23, 2021
