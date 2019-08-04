Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit a 9-year-old boy riding a tricycle.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit a 9-year-old boy riding a tricycle.

Police say the boy was hit at Smart and Spruce avenues just after 6 p.m. Sunday. First responders found him unconscious in the street after he was thrown from the tricycle.

Capt. Tim Hernandez said the child was in serious but stable condition at a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene and has not been found by police. The vehicle was described as a silver passenger car.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.