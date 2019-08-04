KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit a 9-year-old boy riding a tricycle.
Police say the boy was hit at Smart and Spruce avenues just after 6 p.m. Sunday. First responders found him unconscious in the street after he was thrown from the tricycle.
Capt. Tim Hernandez said the child was in serious but stable condition at a hospital.
The driver of the vehicle left the scene and has not been found by police. The vehicle was described as a silver passenger car.
