LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Police and federal agents are searching for a woman who they said robbed a bank in Lee’s Summit Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to Central Bank of the Midwest located at 1201 SW Oldham Parkway shortly before 2:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a robbery.
According to police, the suspect in the case gave the teller a note demanding money and threatened having a weapon, though one was not shown.
After leaving the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a red or maroon vehicle.
Police said no one was injured in the robbery.
The suspect in the incident is described as an African American woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall with curly black hair. Photos from the scene show her wearing glasses, a ball cap and a navy-colored hoodie.
Anyone with information on this incident or on the location of this suspect is asked to call the FBI’s Kansas City office at 816-512-8200.
