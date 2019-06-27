KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 11-year-old boy.
Officer say Keenan Lee was last seen Sunday in the area of the 2900 block of Garfield Avenue.
Keenan is described as a black boy standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue gym shorts and black Nike flip-flops.
Police say there is a concern for his health since he needs daily medication and could be in need of medical care.
Anyone who sees 11-year-old Keenan Lee is asked to call 911 immediately, and anyone with any other information on his whereabouts is asked to call the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.
