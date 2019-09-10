KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old man last seen Friday.
Officers said Michael Wimpie was last seen near 23rd Street and Vine.
He is described as a black man standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a short sleeve light blue striped shirt, blue pants and blue shoes.
Police investigators are concerned for his well-being since Wimpie is unable to function on his own.
Anyone with information on the location of Michael Wimpie is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
