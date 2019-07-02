KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Kansas City man last seen more than 10 days ago.
The family of 32-year-old Aaron Day say he was last seen on June 22 around 1 p.m. in the area of 17th and Kansas Avenue.
Day is described as a black man standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the location of Aaron Day is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.
