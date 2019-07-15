GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – Police in Grandview are searching for a missing teen who was last seen heading to cross country practice Sunday morning.
Officer say 17-year-old De’Sean Nelson left his home around 7:30 a.m. to go to practice with the Grandview High School cross-country track team. He was last seen in the 8000 block of East 180th Court.
Nelson’s family says the teen is cognitively delayed and left home on foot and alone. They also said they have not seen nor heard from him since he left for practice.
Family members said they tried to locate Nelson, but when they could not they reached out to the Grandview Police Department for assistance.
Nelson is described as an African-American teen standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing a gray Avengers shirt, gray cargo shorts, green Nike socks and gray tennis shoes. He was also carrying a light blue and black backpack.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of De’Sean Nelson is asked to contact the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4980 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
