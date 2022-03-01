BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- Neighbors are back home after being asked to evacuate their homes while investigators searched a suspected gunman’s duplex.
Police searched the Belton home of Dustin J. Johnson. Investigators believe Johnson killed two people in Lenexa before taking his own life early Sunday morning.
Lenexa police say they towed two vehicles from the deadly Lenexa shooting crime scene. Johnson County crime lab analysts discovered possible explosive materials inside of the suspected gunman’s vehicle.
Around 3:00PM Tuesday, neighbors say police asked them to leave their homes. “You have to leave. We will take you anywhere you want to go but it’s just not safe for you to be here,” neighbor Paula Malm said about her conversation with police.
The Kansas City Missouri Bomb and Arson Squad assisted Lenexa police to ensure Johnson’s duplex near east 170th Street and Bel-Ray Blvd in Belton was safe to enter to search for evidence. “Any evidence that would give us an idea as to what led to the shooting in Lenexa,” Lenexa Police Department Public Information Officer Danny Chavez said.
Lenexa police say they received information that materials used to make explosive devices may be inside Johnson’s home. Detectives are investigating the deaths of John M. Williamson and Sara M. Beck as a double murder-suicide. Johnson is suspected of shooting them around 1:20AM Sunday near Laurelwood and Renner Blvd in Lenexa. Investigators are examining evidence trying to determine if Johnson placed a tracking device on one of the victims before the shooting.
“We believe that he was in a romantic relationship previously with the female victim,” Chavez said.
The FBI also assisted Lenexa police Tuesday as they searched the home for several hours. Officers carried several boxes and bags out of Johnson’s duplex. Around 5:30PM, police helped several neighbors back to their homes.
“I do feel safe now,” neighbor Kim Goetz said.
Several neighbors told KCTV5 News they did not know Johnson and were surprised to learn the reason investigators were in their neighborhood. Investigators did not reveal what evidence was seized from Johnson’s duplex. The investigation is ongoing.
