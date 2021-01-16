Independence shooting

Several rounds of shots were fired tonight at an Independence police officer. 

 Leslie Aguilar/KCTV5

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Officers from multiple agencies are searching for someone who fired shots at an Independence police officer on Saturday. 

Police were called out to the scene of a separate call around 7 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Jennings Road. 

While there, shots were fired from an unknown location in the direction of the police officers. 

No officer was hurt, according to police. 

Independence, Kansas City police and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office are all on scene. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.