OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police are searching for a missing Overland Park woman.
Authorities say 36-year-old Marilane Carter was last seen leaving her home on Aug. 1 on her way to visit family in Alabama.
Police say she spoke to family over the phone in the Memphis, Tennessee area. Investigators say they have not heard from her since.
Carter is 5’8” tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has long brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and black yoga pants. Police say she has made concerning statements to her family and has not been heard from since Aug. 2.
Carter was driving her Gray 2011 GMC Acadia with Kansas plates 194 LFY.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.