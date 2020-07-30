LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- Leawood police spent their afternoon looking for a man with a rifle on the Indian Creek Trail after a runner spotted him.
A woman was out for a run Thursday morning when she saw a man with a long rifle, dressed in camouflage on the trail.
Police said she ran in the opposite direction and called 911.
While it’s not illegal to openly carry a weapon in Kansas, police want to know what was going on.
“It does raise an awful lot of suspicion,” Captain Kirt Yoder said. “We do want to know what people are doing when they’re out there doing that. Whether or not it’s legal, it’s just not expected. It’s just not normal for this part of town.”
Police said that sometimes people come out to the trails to shoot re-enactment videos to post on YouTube.
They were not able to find the man with a rifle, so they are unsure why he was out there.
