KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City say a teen is dead after sustaining a deadly gunshot wound Monday.
Officers responded just after 1 p.m. to the parking garage of the Children’s Mercy Clinics at West 31st Street and Broadway.
The officers learned that the teen had been brought to the clinic with the wounds.
Emergency crews transported the teen to an area hospital for treatment where they where pronounced dead.
Police said it is currently unknown where the original shooting happened or any other circumstances around the incident.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
