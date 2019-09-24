LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Officials have placed a Lawrence middle school on lockdown after reports of a student having a weapon at the school.
District officials said Liberty Memorial Central Middle School has secured its building and that everyone inside is safe.
During the lockdown, officials said no one would be admitted into the building besides law enforcement.
The school has contacted the Lawrence Police Department to assist with investigating the report of the weapon, and everyone at the school is following crisis procedures.
Shortly after noon, the Lawrence Police Department reported that the scene was secure and that no one was found to have a weapon on the property.
Officers said they were continuing to investigate the source of the initial report.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
