KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a vehicle struck a pedestrian Thursday night.
The crash happened on eastbound Missouri Highway 350, also known as Blue Parkway, between East 63rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police at the site of the crash said it was 8:02 p.m. when they got the 911 call. They said two men were walking on the highway when one was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop after the collision.
Police don't yet know whether the men were walking on a median, in a lane of traffic or crossing the highway, but they said there's no way the driver would not have known he or she had hit a person.
“It’s critically important that this driver gets in touch with us as soon as possible. We’re willing to talk to him, but as time goes by it becomes harder and harder for us to understand what that person did," said KCPD Accident Investigation Unit Sgt. Bill Mahoney about an hour after the collision.
He said detectives are trying to gather more information from the other pedestrian. As of 10 p.m. Thursday night, police did not have a description of the vehicle and did not know if the driver was a man or woman. Mahoney did say the vehicle no doubt has significant damage.
Editorial note:
Initial reporting indicated that two pedestrians had been struck (killing one and injuring another). However, police have now clarified that was not the case.
Rather, two men were walking and only one of them was struck. That one man is the individual who died.
