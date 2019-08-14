OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Officials say the body of an Overland Park woman who had been last seen Monday has been found in Arkansas.
Overland Park Police Chief Frank R. Donchez Jr. said the body of Sylvia Ann Pearson was found in Benton County, Arkansas.
Family of Pearson reported her missing late Monday after learning she left her Overland Park home with Charles Pearson, who was married to Sylvia though the couple had recently separated.
On Tuesday morning, Charles Pearson told staff at a Johnson County hotel that he had killed his wife and was heading toward the Legends area, where he later died in a shootout with police.
Investigators had been searching areas in Cass County Tuesday based on the last known activity from Sylvia Pearson’s cell phone.
Donchez said that a search of the home of Charles Pearson in Lenexa late Tuesday uncovered a note that indicated the location of Sylvia Pearson’s body, which was then discovered by local authorities in Arkansas.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
