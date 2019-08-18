KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – After a few hours, the KCPD is offering more details about the armed men who walked into a KC Walmart on Saturday.
Officers went to the Walmart at N. Boardwalk Avenue and I-29 at 12:34 p.m. after someone called and said there was an armed man in the store.
When officers arrived, they found two men inside the store who had handguns in their waistbands.
The men cooperated with police and stated that they were there to purchase ammunition for target practice.
Police say no offense occurred. The men were released from police custody at the scene.
“Walmart does not have signs posted that prohibit guns from being brought in the store,” the KCPD said.
Initial reports said that someone had called police and said one of the men was armed with a rifle. As previously stated, the police have clarified both weapons were handguns.
Posts from citizens online have varied wildly in their accounts of what occurred at Walmart today. To clarify, this was not an active shooter situation, no shots were fired, and there is no current threat.
