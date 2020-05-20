KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was shot Wednesday evening.
Officers were called just before 6 p.m. to 23rd Street and Chelsea Avenue on a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they located the child who had been shot.
The child is expected to survive. Police said they are not currently looking for any suspects.
UPDATE: On Thursday, the police said that they determined this was an accidental shooting and that the 3-year-old was shot by a 10-year-old who was in the home at the time.
They are still investigating. The victim is still in stable condition.
