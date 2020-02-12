KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Two students at Ruskin High School were arrested on Wednesday following a social media threat made against the school.
According to authorities, the two students posted a photo with a BB gun. The photo was discovered prompting action from police.
Around 2 p.m., the high school was put on lockdown until the two students were found and taken into custody.
Police said that there were no shots fired on campus and there was no active threat to the community.
