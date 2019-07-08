KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police say a chase that started in Kansas City, crossed state lines and finally ended back in Missouri began due to a road rage incident.
According to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired near a QuikTrip in the area of Truman Road & Ewing Avenue just after 6 p.m.
The officers then spotted the suspect vehicle in the case near the area of Independence Avenue & Wilson Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. At that time the suspect fled, leading officers to follow in pursuit.
After getting onto Interstate 35, the suspect headed south, eventually jumping onto the 18th Street Expressway and looping back to eastbound Interstate 70.
The chase made its way back to the south edge of downtown, going on to side streets before officers eventually performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle in the area of Truman and Fremont.
The suspect was taken into custody. As of this time there is no information on the driver’s condition or identity.
Officers did confirm to KCTV5 News that no one was injured at the original scene where the shots were fired.
