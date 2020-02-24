INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – School district officials in Independence said two schools were placed on lockdown Monday morning as police investigated reports of a shooting nearby.
Officers responded about 11:30 a.m. to the area of Nowlin Middle School regarding possible suicidal man in the area. Both Nowlin and Korte Elementary were placed on lockdown.
Police located the suspect about noon in a vehicle in the area of 25th Street and Hardy armed with a rifle. The suspect immediately fled officers onto the Rockwood Golf Course where gunfire was exchanged.
The suspect was wounded and taken to an area hospital.
No officers were injured and both schools are released from lockdown.
School officials said that following the lockdown the school day is continuing as normal. They also noted that they have notified parents of Monday’s incident.
