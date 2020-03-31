KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City are responding to a pair of homicides Tuesday morning.
Officers said the location of the first incident is a construction site in the 7300 block of Northeast 47 Terrace, just across the interstate from Worlds of Fun.
The second location was south of the first, in the area of 43rd Street and Askew Avenue.
The department has not indicated if there is any connection between these incidents.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about either incident to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
