OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Police in Overland Park were responding to the scene of a deadly shooting.
The shooting occurred in the area of 76th Street and Metcalf Avenue around 7:05 p.m.
Officers confirmed that an attempted robbery suspect, an adult male, entered the Boost Mobile store trying to steal phones. The suspect was armed and tried to jump over the counter.
An employee of the store was also armed and fired one shot which killed the suspect. The employee is in custody and police are interviewing them.
Police also said that a lady tried to get into the story after the shooting happened but couldn’t because the manager had locked the front door and called 911.
