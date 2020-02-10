RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – Police responded to a report of a suspicious package Monday afternoon at a gas station in Raytown.
The package was reported by a worker at the QuikTrip near the intersection of East 63rd Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff at 3:17 p.m.
Officers said staffers saw a customer come into the store who was acting suspicious and left behind the package.
The store was evacuated and the bomb squad arrived on scene to investigate the package.
Officers were able to secure the package and determine it was not a threat, allowing the store to reopen to customers around 5:20 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.