RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – Police responded to a report of a suspicious package Monday afternoon at a gas station in Raytown.

The package was reported by a worker at the QuikTrip near the intersection of East 63rd Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff at 3:17 p.m.

Officers said staffers saw a customer come into the store who was acting suspicious and left behind the package.

The store was evacuated and the bomb squad arrived on scene to investigate the package. 

Officers were able to secure the package and determine it was not a threat, allowing the store to reopen to customers around 5:20 p.m.

