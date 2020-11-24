KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A bridge in northeast Kansas City had a busier week than usual, according to Kansas City Police.

Last week, we told you how a total of three big rigs slammed into the 12-foot railroad bridge over Independence Ave., just west of Monroe Ave.

Tuesday, KCPD's official twitter account tweeted, "We culled the reports from the last 12 months, and we've been called to an oversized truck striking the Independence Avenue Bridge eight times in a year. Three of them were last week."

By popular request: We culled the reports from the last 12 months, and we've been called to an oversized truck striking the Independence Avenue Bridge eight times in a year. Three of them were last week. Mind you, if it's a minor collision, we often don't get called. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) November 24, 2020

The sudden rash of crashes has renewed questions about why the bridge has been left so low for so long.

Both the Kansas City Public Works Department and Kansas City Terminal Railway, which owns the bridge, have spent tens of thousands of dollars on signage and repairs over the years. Still, city and railroad leaders say the cost of raising the bridge or lowering the road would be too much.