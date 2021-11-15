OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A few hours after hundreds of Shawnee Mission North High School students walked out of classes because of unresolved issues associated with sexual assaults on or near campus, the school's principal filed a police report saying that a student was battered a month earlier on campus.
The Overland Park Police Department offense report just came to light, but was filed by Principal David Ewers on Nov. 8 at 1 p.m., a couple of hours after hundreds of students walked out while holding signs saying things like, "Protect the victims, not the assailants," "It's not a joke," and, "If you don't do something, we will."
It's not clear whether the walkout had any effect on the report being filed that afternoon.
Students who had spoken with KCTV5 that day said many of them don't feel like school administrators are listening to the students about the seriousness of sexual assaults on and around school campus.
The report filed by the principal that afternoon states that a minor student a month earlier, on Oct. 4, had been the victim of a crime. The crime is listed in the report as "battery knowing/recklessly causing bodily harm" and indicates the type of force was a "personal weapon". The location of the crime is listed as the address belonging to Shawnee Mission North High School.
Overland Park police said just because the report was filed a month after the offense does not have to mean the reporting party previously knew about the offense. The reporting party may have just found out about the offense, spurring him to file the report.
According to police, under Kansas law, any educator is legally obligated to report knowledge of any potential crime against a student or minor immediately to either the local police department or the state Department of Children and Family Services.
Shawnee Mission School District spokesman David Smith said the district cannot release any information and has no statement to make on the police report.
No other information on the offense was available from police, and police said no narrative is available because the alleged victim is a minor.
A copy of the police report, without the personal information of the principal, is below:
