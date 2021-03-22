KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)—Kansas City Police have their hands full investigating four different crimes that left five people dead over the weekend. Two of the victims were teenagers.
Dominique Nelson and Dominik Simmons, both 15 years-old, were shot and killed near 73rd Street and Norton Avenue Saturday night.
The suspects are still on the run.
Officers were dispatched to the area around 10 Saturday night. They found Nelson laying on the side of the street in front of Vanderford Winston’s home.
“I was laying in bed sleeping and all the sudden I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop! I jumped up out of bed and was like what are these kids doing? Then I went to door and I saw the girl just laying in the gutter, bleeding. Had been shot several times. She wasn’t responsive,” Winston said.
Winston also saw two other people run from the area.
One of those people, may have been the other victim, Simmons.
Police did not find his body until Sunday afternoon. Simmons was in the backyard of a house just two houses down from where Nelson was killed.
“It’s sad. Really really sad,” Winston said.
Founder and Director of anti-violence organization KC Mothers in Charge, Rosilyn Temple, knows the families of both teenagers.
“Seems like every time I come to one of these scenes, I know the families. Kansas City is a small community and no one is exempt from this,” she said.
Temple says it’s vital that anyone who has any information on the shooting of Nelson and Simmons come forward, before be perpetrators can hurt anyone else. She also believes everyone in the community needs to take small steps to prevent violence, like reporting suspicious activity when you see it, helping your neighbors connect with resources to help with their needs, and simply respecting others.
“Keep living in Kansas City and it’s going to be your problem. Like I say no one is exempt. It’s not an East side problem, it’s a Kansas City problem. We’re all part of the community,” she said.
Nelson and Simmons were best friends according to Temple. She and the families of both teenagers are planning a vigil for Thursday evening, likely at Brush Creek Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.