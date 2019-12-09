KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police raided a West Bottoms restaurant Monday afternoon following the arrest last week of the owner.
KCTV5 News first reported that a warrant was issued for Rockstar Burgers restaurant owner Brian Smith Friday for second-degree domestic assault and felony armed criminal action.
Smith is currently in custody at the Platte County Jail without bond and is scheduled to be in Platte County court Tuesday at 9 a.m.
On Monday, KCTV5 News went to the restaurant located at 1611 Genessee Street, to find police raiding the restaurant. Officials with the Kansas City Police Department told KCTV5 News that officers were serving a search warrant to the entire building housing the restaurant as part of an on-going sexual assault investigation.
Last week Smith told KCTV5 News that this would be the day for the business to close, but signs went up at the business Friday reading, "CLOSED INDEFINITELY" and the windows were covered.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
