KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person believed be the suspect in a homicide is in custody following a pursuit involving police on Kansas City’s east side Tuesday afternoon.
Officers said the chase started at Linwood and Cleveland around 5 p.m. and ended at 63rd and Swope around 5:30 p.m.
Officials with the Kansas City Police Department told KCTV5 News the suspect in the chase was not connected to Tuesday’s homicide located at 80th and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
KCTV5 News is investigating which homicide police believe the suspect is connected.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
