A shooting victim is in the hospital tonight after being shot in the head in Overland Park. Officers found the victim on the first level of a parking garage at an apartment complex in the area of 89th and Metcalf.

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday night. 

According to the police, the shooting happened on the first level of a parking garage at the Promontory Apartments about 8:45 p.m. That apartment complex is in the area of West 89th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Police say a man was shot three times, but never was shot in the head as originally reported. The man will survive, police say.

Detectives are still looking for the suspect, however, it's believed the victim and the suspect were acquainted. Police do not believe the public is in danger.

