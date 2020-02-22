OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The Overland Park Police are asking for the public’s help locating a dog that bit a girl on Saturday.
According to police, the incident happened around 1:20 p.m. at the Comanche Elementary School at 8200 Grant.
Police say the 11-year-old girl was playing there when a brown, black, and white medium-sized Pit bull type dog bit her.
Police described the owner as a “heavy set white female with dirty blond hair.” She was wearing red pajama bottoms and a dark blue shirt.
It is believed the dog is named Princess.
The owner and her dog were last seen walking into the Highpointe Village Apartments at 79th and Grant. Police believe she may live at that apartment complex.
If you have information about this owner or her dog, call the OPPD at 913-895-6300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.