KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after a person was threatened at gunpoint over the Chiefs' loss to the Raiders.
Officers were called about 5 p.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Mill Street on a disturbance.
When they arrived on scene, the victim told police that someone who was upset over the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Las Vegas Raiders pointed a gun at them.
A fight then developed as one of the witnesses attempted to disarm the suspect.
The suspect fled from the scene. Officers located the gun and notified detectives.
