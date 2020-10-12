Generic - gun and bullets

 (Wikimedia Commons)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after a person was threatened at gunpoint over the Chiefs' loss to the Raiders.

Officers were called about 5 p.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Mill Street on a disturbance.

When they arrived on scene, the victim told police that someone who was upset over the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Las Vegas Raiders pointed a gun at them.

A fight then developed as one of the witnesses attempted to disarm the suspect.

The suspect fled from the scene. Officers located the gun and notified detectives.

