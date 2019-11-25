KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person has died as a result of injuries from a vehicle crash on Friday.
A white Ford Fusion was traveling south on Blue River Road, at a high rate of speed around 5 p.m. For unknown reasons, the vehicle went off the roadway to the left and crashed into a tree.
The driver and lone occupant received life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
On Monday, police said that the driver had succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.