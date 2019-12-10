INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Independence police are investigating after two people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a passenger Amtrak train.
Officers received a report of a crash around 2:20 p.m. They responded to the scene near the train crossing on South Sterling Avenue between East 15th Street and East Winner Road.
The two victims from the car were transported from the scene to area hospitals for treatment.
Police told KCTV5 News that no passengers on the train were injured. The Amtrak train was travelling to KC from St. Louis.
Officers have closed traffic on Sterling and S Harvard Avenues between 15th and Winner as they continue their investigation into the crash.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the roadway is expected to be closed for some time.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.