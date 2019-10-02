KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after one person was hit by a car in the area near Ruskin High School Wednesday afternoon.
Officers said they initially received reports of several pedestrians being hit, and that the driver seemed to intentionally hit the victims, though they have not yet corroborated that report.
The one person that was hit suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Medical personnel and police are at the scene now but have not released any information on a possible suspect vehicle.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
