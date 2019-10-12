KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person is recovering after they were struck by a driver of a vehicle Saturday night.
Police were called to Interstate 35 southbound before 27th Street around 7:15.
When they arrived on the scene, they located a person that had been hit by a car.
That person was alert to authorities but has serious injuries.
