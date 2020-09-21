KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A 45-year-old Kansas City man is dead after a hit and run Monday evening.
Kansas City police were called to 57th and Swope Parkway for a fatal collision involving a pedestrian just before 8:30 p.m.
Officers said the man had been walking across the northbound lanes of traffic when he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark SUV or crossover.
The vehicle had reportedly been traveling at high speeds when the collision occurred and was last seen northbound.
